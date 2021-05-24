Mayoral election: Who’s winning the fundraising race for City Hall?

Frontrunners in the race for New York City mayor announced new endorsements Monday with less than a month until primary day.

State Sen. John Liu backed Andrew Yang. Liu became the first Asian American elected to citywide office. He’s hoping to watch history as he supports Andrew Yang.

“I am going to finish the job that John Liu started and become the first Asian American mayor,” Yang told supporters Monday morning.

Eric Adams received the backing of former New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Norman Siegel. At an endorsement event in Harlem, Siegel said Adams “cares about the people in this city, especially the powerless.”

Friday the candidates in the field filed their latest campaign finance reports with the city, revealing how much money they’ve made and how much they’ve spent.

“Several candidates are really well positioned for the final month of the campaign. Those include Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, City Comptroller Scott Stringer all with several million dollars in the bank,” explained Gotham Gazette Executive Editor Ben Max.

Yang pulled in a total of $7.3 million from both private donations and public matching funds.

“Yang has really blown away the field in terms of number of contributors,” Max told PIX11.

While Yang has $2.5 million left to spend for the last few weeks of the race, fellow frontrunner Eric Adams has twice as much cash on hand, “holding on to an impressive sum of over $5 million left for the final stretch,” Max said.

Candidates are set to appear at PIX11’s Mayoral Forum Thursday.