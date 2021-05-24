Mayoral election: Who’s winning the fundraising race for City Hall?

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

June Primary Resources

List of NYC mayoral candidates

Watch: Candidate forums

Ranked choice voting explained

Voters mark ballots

Key election dates

woman votes on election day on upper west side

Frontrunners in the race for New York City mayor announced new endorsements Monday with less than a month until primary day.

State Sen. John Liu backed Andrew Yang. Liu became the first Asian American elected to citywide office. He’s hoping to watch history as he supports Andrew Yang. 

“I am going to finish the job that John Liu started and become the first Asian American mayor,” Yang told supporters Monday morning.

Eric Adams received the backing of former New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Norman Siegel. At an endorsement event in Harlem, Siegel said Adams “cares about the people in this city, especially the powerless.”

Friday the candidates in the field filed their latest campaign finance reports with the city, revealing how much money they’ve made and how much they’ve spent. 

“Several candidates are really well positioned for the final month of the campaign. Those include Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, City Comptroller Scott Stringer all with several million dollars in the bank,” explained Gotham Gazette Executive Editor Ben Max. 

Yang pulled in a total of $7.3 million from both private donations and public matching funds.

“Yang has really blown away the field in terms of number of contributors,” Max told PIX11. 

While Yang has $2.5 million left to spend for the last few weeks of the race, fellow frontrunner Eric Adams has twice as much cash on hand, “holding on to an impressive sum of over $5 million left for the final stretch,” Max said. 

Candidates are set to appear at PIX11’s Mayoral Forum Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

City Hall election: Who's winning the fundraising race?

Where the NYC mayoral race stands ahead of PIX11 forum

NYC Mayoral Race: Yang fights back against charges about qualifications

Stringer, Adams, Yang talk mayoral fundraising

Absentee ballots: How some candidates feel about the new voting system

NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang talks crime, diversifying the NYPD and more

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter