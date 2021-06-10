Mayoral contenders press frontrunner Adams on NYC residence questions

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams released the E-Z Pass toll records for his official Brooklyn Borough Hall vehicle Thursday.

The move came after Andrew Yang challenged Adams to release his toll records after a Politico New York report raised questions about where Adams lives.

Adams invited PIX11 inside his Bedford-Stuyvesant home. 

“I love my neighborhood, I love my block ,” Adams explained. “My long-term neighbors know me.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio came to Adams’ defense, telling reporters at his daily briefing, ” I just don’t see any problem here at all.”

While Adams released the records for his professional vehicle, the Adams campaign has not released the E-Z pass records for the personal vehicle Adams uses that is registered to his mother. 

Fellow candidates insisted Adams releasing partial records and inviting reporters into his Bed-Stuy home only adds to their list of questions. 

“I have been on dozens of forums with Eric Adams and I have never seen that apartment on a background before,” Yang said Thursday morning.

Maya Wiley weighed in: “I think New Yorkers deserve an explanation.”

Also on the campaign trail Thursday, Scott Stringer released a new TV ad highlighting his experience as comptroller; Yang was endorsed by the union that represents New York City’s firefighters. 

