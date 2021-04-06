Mayoral candidates push for easier vaccine appts., public safety, pop-up pools

City Hall hopefuls spent Tuesday connecting with voters across New York City, two and a half months before the Democratic primary in the race for mayor.

Andrew Yang praised the creator of coronavirus vaccine appointment website TurboVax. He pledged as mayor, he’d work to make it easier for New Yorkers to interact with city government.

On the top of his list of changes would be transforming the process to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“The basic fix would be to have a centralized website that would say ‘look, come here, this is where the available appointments are.’ There is nothing preventing NYC from creating its own version of TurboVax,” Yang explained.

In Brooklyn, Scott Stringer campaigned with his young son Max, sharing his vision for the coronavirus comeback for kids.

After months of remote learning, Stringer called for city swimming pools to be open on-time this year, and for a pilot program of neighborhood pop-up pools.

Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia picked up a new endorsement in Astoria, Queens, when Councilman Costa Constantinides said he would rank Garcia as his second place candidate under the new ranked choice voting system.

In the Bronx, Eric Adams stood with local violence prevention groups one day after a 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in East New York. Adams said public safety must be at the center of the next mayor’s agenda.

“You can’t be safe in certain parts of the city,” he said, “and ignore the violence in other parts of the city.”

