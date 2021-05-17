Mayoral candidates make last minute push for donations ahead of matching funds deadline

FLUSHING, Queens — The candidates for mayor of New York City spent Monday working to gain new support — and reel in last minute donations

“I am pumped about the fact that we’re getting this much grassroots support,” said Andrew Yang.

Yang said his campaign has surpassed 21,000 donors, and could break the record for the most individual donors any mayoral candidate has ever had in a New York City election. (He said the record is 23,287.)

For Kathryn Garcia, new endorsements from the New York Times and New York Daily News have boosted her campaign’s visibility — and her fundraising.

“We anticipate posting really great numbers,” she said.

All of the major candidates, save for Ray McGuire, are participating in the city’s matching funds program.

The latest round of funding closes at midnight.

Donations from city residents of up to $250 will be matched eight to one. It’s a major infusion of cash as candidates begin rolling out more ads.

“It is absolutely imperative that we are doing paid advertising,” Garcia said.

But there’s also a new controversy over one candidate’s fundraising — Eric Adams.

Over the weekend, the New York Times released a report on Adams saying he’s “repeatedly pushed the boundaries of campaign finance and ethics laws.”

This afternoon, Yang’s team sent a letter to the campaign finance board, asking them to investigate Adams. But the Adams camp pushed back, calling the Times report misleading, and adding that the paper should apologize for an “unfounded attack.”