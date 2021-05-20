Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang talks NYC shootings, plans to diversify the NYPD and more

by: , , Sarah Vasile

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — New York City mayoral primaries are about a month away and New Yorkers are starting to see the candidates ramp up their campaigns.

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang spoke with PIX11 News about a slew of issues facing New York City.

Yang shared how he’d act to curb the rise in shootings across the city, and previewed his plans to diversify the NYPD, an initiative he’s set to announce more on later Thursday.

Plus, the one-time presidential hopeful said what he would do as mayor to help businesses get back on their feet as the COVID numbers continue to fall.

