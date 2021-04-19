Latest polls show Andrew Yang as top pick for NYC mayor

Two new polls show Andrew Yang continues to have strong support in the race for New York City Mayor. 

In the key voting group of New Yorkers over 50, an AARP-Siena Poll found Yang leads with 24% of support.

“I am so thrilled that New Yorkers see that we need a different form of leadership in this city,” Yang told PIX11 News Monday. 

A Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll found of likely Democratic voters, 22% support Yang as their first choice for mayor. 

“The way we’re going to keep the momentum going is by going out into neighborhoods like this one every day and make our case for the fact that we can solve the problems that we see around us,” Yang said. 

After receiving more than $3 million in public matching funds from the city’s Campaign Finance Board, the Yang Campaign plans to step up their outreach and advertising.

“I’m sure we’re going to be doing some TV,” Yang told PIX11. “We’re a creative campaign, so hopefully people like what we’re putting out there.”

Yang visited Cypress Hill, Brooklyn where new apartments are under construction on Monday, saying the neighborhood also needs new grocery stores.

“We need to change the fact that so many New Yorkers are struggling with food insecurity and food swamps, it’s hard for them to get fresh food,” he said.

Also in the race for mayor, Eric Adams stood with supporters Monday in Queens as he opened a new campaign office on Linden Boulevard.

“I’m calling voters, I’m calling New Yorkers and I am reminding them of my history,” Adams said. 

In the Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll Adams was in second place with 13% of the support.

“We are going to leave the age of incompetency and move into the age of becoming who we are as a city, not for some New Yorkers but all New Yorkers,” Adams said in front of his new Queens office.

