Jokes abound over Yang’s choice for favorite subway station

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks at the Des Moines Register Soapbox during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

June Primary Resources

List of NYC mayoral candidates

Watch: Candidate forums

Ranked choice voting explained

Voters mark ballots

Key election dates

woman votes on election day on upper west side

NEW YORK — Forget which sports team to root for, or who makes the best pizza.

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang apparently hit a nerve with his answer to a question that people may not have realized was a burning issue — what’s your favorite subway station?

Yang’s response was Times Square. His choice of the midtown Manhattan, tourist-heavy station launched an onslaught of social media responses, with some questioning how much of a New Yorker he could really be and others rolling their eyes at the whole thing.

An email was sent to Yang’s campaign seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

City Hall election: Who's winning the fundraising race?

Where the NYC mayoral race stands ahead of PIX11 forum

NYC Mayoral Race: Yang fights back against charges about qualifications

Stringer, Adams, Yang talk mayoral fundraising

Absentee ballots: How some candidates feel about the new voting system

NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang talks crime, diversifying the NYPD and more

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter