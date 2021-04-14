Jay-Z, Diddy, Nas endorse McGuire for mayor; Working Families Party backs Stringer

Ray McGuire Scott Stringer Mayor New York

Ray McGuire (L) and Scott Stringer (R) (Getty Images).

As the race for City Hall continues to heat up in New York City, some key endorsements were handed out Tuesday night — including from some New York royalty.

Rappers (and multi-hyphenate moguls) Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy appeared in a YouTube video to lend their support to Democratic candidate Ray McGuire.

McGuire built a career in New York as an investment banker and spent the last 13 years as the head of global corporate investment banking at Citigroup.

“Through those 30 years, no matter where we were at — outside, wherever we were at — Ray was always talking about the people,” Diddy (also known as Sean Combs and by his several other pseudonyms) said in the video.

Music executive Steve Stoute also lent his endorsement in the video, which featured a sort-of conversation with McGuire. Angie Martinez, the influential hip-hop radio host dubbed the “Voice of New York,” moderated the conversation.

Also Tuesday night was a key endorsement for Democrat Scott Stringer from the Working Families Party — rooted in progressive politics.

“The [New York Working Families Party] and their affiliates are the heart of the progressive movement in our city — and I am deeply honored to have their endorsement for mayor,” Stringer said in a tweet. “Let’s win this for all the working people of this city!”

Stringer currently serves as the city’s Comptroller and hails from Washington Heights.

Both Stringer and McGuire are a part of a crowded field of more than two dozen mayoral hopefuls. Learn more about each of the candidates with PIX11’s Vital Voters’ Guide.

