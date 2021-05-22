How to watch the NYC mayoral forum on PIX11 ahead of elections to replace de Blasio

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

June Primary Resources

List of NYC mayoral candidates

Watch: Candidate forums

Ranked choice voting explained

Voters mark ballots

Key election dates

woman votes on election day on upper west side

NEW YORK — Leading Democratic candidates in the race to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio will share their views on shaping the future of New York City during an exclusive two-hour forum on PIX11 News on the night of May 27.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11 and to live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app. The forum will air from 8 – 10 p.m.

Mayoral candidates will be interviewed by PIX11 reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff on a wide range of topics, including jobs, crime, education and housing.

Candidates included in the forum will be selected based on voter support in a PIX11 May poll.

PIX11 panelists will also host a Facebook Live show on May 27 previewing some of the event’s biggest news and moments.

Viewers can also tune in for a live one-hour debate between Republican mayoral candidates on June 3 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter using #PIX11MayralForum. After the forum, coverage can be found at pix11.com/nycmayoralforum.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

NYC Mayoral Race: Yang fights back against charges about qualifications

Stringer, Adams, Yang talk mayoral fundraising

Absentee ballots: How some candidates feel about the new voting system

NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang talks crime, diversifying the NYPD and more

New war of words in Democratic mayoral primary on finances

What roll will ranked choice voting play in the mayor's race?

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter