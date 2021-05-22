How to watch the NYC mayoral forum on PIX11 ahead of elections to replace de Blasio

NEW YORK — Leading Democratic candidates in the race to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio will share their views on shaping the future of New York City during an exclusive two-hour forum on PIX11 News on the night of May 27.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11 and to live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app. The forum will air from 8 – 10 p.m.

Mayoral candidates will be interviewed by PIX11 reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff on a wide range of topics, including jobs, crime, education and housing.

Candidates included in the forum will be selected based on voter support in a PIX11 May poll.

PIX11 panelists will also host a Facebook Live show on May 27 previewing some of the event’s biggest news and moments.

Viewers can also tune in for a live one-hour debate between Republican mayoral candidates on June 3 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter using #PIX11MayralForum. After the forum, coverage can be found at pix11.com/nycmayoralforum.