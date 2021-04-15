GOP mayoral field shrinks as Tirschwell claims Mateo supporters forced her off ballot

NEW YORK — The Republican primary for mayor of New York City is seemingly down to just two candidates and not without controversy.

Sara Tirschwell, a single mother and former Wall Street executive, announced she has dropped out in a press release.

She is accusing supporters of fellow GOP candidate Fernando Mateo, a small business owner with ties to taxi drivers and bodega owners, of making it too hard for her to get on the ballot.

“Because the Republicans behind the candidacy of Fernando Mateo targeted my ballot access, I can no longer be a Republican candidate — they are part of the very problems in NYC I ran to solve,” said Tirschwell. “They are not representative of the caliber of their rank and file members — so many of whom have supported me with donations, kindness and conviction. It is a travesty, and antithetical to the Republican Party I believe in, that those in power have limited the freedom of choice of their constituency.”



Tirschwell is now supporting Curtis Sliwa, the colorful and controversial founder of the Guardian Angels and encouraging her supporters to do the same.

“The Republican Party is left with two choices now: Curtis Sliwa, who has always been a gentleman to me and has fought to keep me on the ballot, and Fernando Mateo, who was photographed on the front page of the New York Times with Bill de Blasio due to his involvement in a straw-donor scheme,” Tirschwell added. “Fernando’s people thought it would be better for democracy for New Yorkers to have fewer choices. Curtis will have my vote in the primary.”

Sliwa, for his part, released a statement calling what happened to Tirschwell “a sad day for the Republican Party.”

Fernando Mateo kicked fellow Republican Sara Tirschwell (@sara4mayor) off the primary ballot.



While Sara’s campaign may have ended, her message will not. Together, we will work to take the City back from the political insiders. pic.twitter.com/VCjbT7UxZS — Curtis Sliwa for New York City Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) April 14, 2021

Sliwa added that he was “honored to have Sara’s full support as I head into the Republican primary.”

Mateo has yet to comment on the matter.

The New York City Mayoral Primary will be held on Tuesday, June 2.