First weekend of early voting in the books as mayoral race remains tight

NEW YORK — Thousands of New Yorkers ventured out over the weekend to cast their votes for city elections, including for mayor, in the first few days of early voting.

In her first time running for public office, Maya Wiley said she was moved after seeing her name on the ballot as she ranked herself No. 1 for mayor Monday.

Wiley hopes to become the first woman in history to be New York City mayor.

Everything to know about early voting

“For every little girl and every grown woman who is Black and brown and Asian and white who has embraced me throughout the campaign and looked at me with eyes that said finally maybe we will be seen,” she said.

Wiley and her husband voted together inside their Flatbush polling site.

It’s the first time the city has used ranked choice voting for local elections; initially, Wiley filled out her ballot incorrectly. She used it as an opportunity to remind voters t be careful while ranking their candidates.

“You have to fill out the right bubble for the right position to rank the candidate in the right way,” she said.

She got a new ballot.

On the PIX11 Morning News Monday, mayoral hopeful Ray McGuire said he plans to rank himself in the top spot — and that’s it.

Early voting began Saturday; preliminary numbers showed about 32,000 votes were cast over the weekend.

Eric Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president also running for mayor, commented on what he called the low turnout.

But the large crowd may have an adverse affect on early voting, according to one city reporter.

“The though on the ground is that maybe a lot of voters haven’t made up their mind yet, and they need a little more time to research the candidates and to decide,” said Jeff Coltin with City and State.

