Financial story drives latest Democratic primary bickering

NEW YORK — The mudslinging continued on the campaign trail for mayor of New York City Tuesday.

Candidates calling each other out directly by name. The war of words all began with a New York Times article.

The paper reported that Eric Adams took donations from real estate developers as they tried to get approvals for their projects in Brooklyn, where Adams is borough president.

Adams strongly denied the report.

Fellow candidate Andrew Yang pounced.

“New York, Eric Adams took your taxpayer dollars and used them to amplify special interests,” Yang said Tuesday. “I’m upset, as someone who believes in democracy. We should all be upset.”

Yang also called for an investigation into Adams.

Did Eric Adams break the city’s campaign finance rules? Was taxpayer money given to his campaign to match donations when it shouldn’t have?

Adams pushed back quickly.

“We should not have money in politics,” said Adams Tuesday.

Adams is asking for an investigation into Yang. The Adams team sent a letter to the city’s campaign finance board Tuesday asking to know if Yang’s foundation, Humanity Forward, is also being used to promote his campaign for mayor.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer said he would change the rules to hinder both of them.

“When you look at Andrew Yang attack Eric Adams with his own ethical lapses, the two of them back and forth, this makes our election a mockery,” Stringer said. “My plan would bar registered lobbyists from making campaign contributions, not a single cent.”

With just over a month until primary day, Yang and Shaun Donovan both said they want to see local voting rights expanded.

Both argued that non-citizens who live and work in the city lawfully should be allowed to vote in local elections.

“If you’re paying taxes if you’re participating in your communities, your working, you’re doing all the things that give to New York, then you should have a say in the future,” Donovan said. “I believe that as a public servant, I believe that as the son of an immigrant.”