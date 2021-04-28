Ex-campaign intern says NYC mayoral candidate Stringer groped, sexually harassed her in 2001

Jean Kim, center, accused New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct and harassment. She called for him to resign and withdraw from the mayoral race on April 28, 2021. (Credit: Ayana Harry/PIX11)

NEW YORK — A woman who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer publicly called for him to withdraw from the race on Wednesday.

Jean Kim said she was an unpaid intern on Stringer’s campaign for public advocate in 2001 when the then-New York assemblyman “inappropriately and relentlessly” pursued a sexual relationship with her. She accused Stringer of sexually harassing her and groping her on multiple occasions.

In one instance, Kim said Stringer demanded to know why she wouldn’t have sex with him. She said his behavior made her so uncomfortable, she ultimately moved across town and left the community she had found in the Democratic club where she was first introduced to Stringer.

“I have tried my best to put this chapter of my life behind me, to forget about it all and move forward with my life, but I’m coming forward now because being forced to see him in my living room TV every day pretending to be a champion for women’s rights just sickens me when I know the truth,” Kim said.

She said she hadn’t come forward before out of fear of retaliation and concern Stringer would destroy her career in politics.

Kim and her attorney called for Stringer to resign from office and immediately withdraw from the mayoral race.

Stringer did not immediately respond to the allegations discussed during Wednesday’s news conference. On Tuesday, when Kim’s accusations first surfaced, Stringer released a statement denying the allegations.

“I firmly believe that all survivors of harassment have the right to come forward. I will reserve further comment until this person has had the opportunity to share their story,” he said. “For now, let me say without equivocation: these allegations are untrue and do not reflect my interactions with anyone, including any woman or member of my staff.”

Stringer recently called on Gov. Andrew Como to resign amid mounting claims of sexual harassment made against the governor.