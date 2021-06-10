Eric Adams addresses report, attacks on residency

NEW YORK — Eric Adams wiped away tears Wednesday, describing how his busy public life impacted his relationship with son Jordan.

“He says, ‘Dad, we had no time to spend together, you were always on the go,'” Adams said. “I wasn’t there for his football games, his birthdays.”

Adams said that, for years, he tried to shield his family from New York City politics. But Wednesday, Adams opened up doors to his Bed-Stuy home and invited PIX11 News in. This came after a Politico report that questioned his “mysterious whereabouts off the campaign trail.”

According to the story, the Brooklyn Borough President has provided conflicting details about where he lives. He has spent time in a Fort Lee, New Jersey condo that he co-owns with a girlfriend.

But inside the Bed-Stuy home he purchased 20 years ago, Adams was clear with PIX11 News.

“This is my permanent residence, this is where I spend the majority of my time,” he said.

Several neighbors told PIX11 News Adams has been a fixture on the block for years.

But fellow candidates are not convinced.

Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang and Scott Stringer all criticized Adams Wednesday.

“Where do you live, Eric?,” asked Wiley.

Wiley was in lower Manhattan, accepting the endorsement of New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. With the start of early voting Saturday, Wiley told PIX11 News she’ll be traveling in the city, working to build on her recent momentum, including a PIX11, News Nation and Emerson College poll that puts her at second in the race.

“It’s meeting with voters, its making sure they know who I am, what I stand for and what I will do as mayor which is make sure we are a city where every single one of them counts,” she said.

Wiley will be holding a rally/concert at Irving Plaza Saturday headlined by New York natives The Strokes.

Meanwhile, Stringer asked Adams to release his EZ Pass receipts to prove his residency. Adams told PIX11 News he’d be happy to do that.