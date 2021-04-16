NEW YORK — New York City Mayoral Candidate and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia condemned the recent police-involved deaths across the country, calling for an end to the violence.

Unrest and protests ensued across the United states amid multiple police-involved deaths of Black and Brown men, with the latest victim a 13-year-old boy in Chicago.

“This is horrifying. I don’t understand how this can continue to happen. We know that we need to end this violence against young, particularly young Black men,” Garcia told PIX11 News.

“I know that when I’m mayor, we can get the reform to protect all New Yorkers,” she said.

Police reform

Garcia said there needs to be clear and transparent discipline.

“We need to make sure that we root out the cops who are not prepared to treat all New Yorkers with respect.”

The mayoral candidate also said there needs to be a lot of “culture change” and measure the impact of community engagement to rebuild trust.

She also said she believes cops should be at least 25 and living in New York City to join the NYPD.

Protests in NYC

The recent shootings have often led to large protests across the country, including NYC streets.

Garcia said people must be respectful of all the protests in the city, which are mostly peaceful.

She also said kettling, or the confinement by police of a group of demonstrators or protesters in a small area, “does not work,” arguing that it just raises tensions.

Health care, food stamps

Garcia said it is “insane” that Black women are eight times more likely to die of maternal morbidity than a white woman.

Women should have the opportunity to have a midwife who looks like them, which may produce better outcomes during labor, according to Garcia.

Beyond delivery, Garcia said people need to be healthy before they get pregnant– which includes having access to good housing and good food.

She also said people who need assistance are getting the help they need and needs to ensure that people are getting the full food stamps they are eligible for.

Foster care in NYC

Foster care is also an important topic Garcia is passionate about. As an adoptee, Garcia said the foster care system has been “broken for far too long.”

One fundamental piece needed is to make it so the city is supporting families and make sure we’re not discriminating against people based on the color of their skin.

