New York’s primary election is just over a month away and the state’s early voting period is right around the corner.

The outcome of primary day will decide who runs on the Democratic, Republican, and third-party tickets for major races, including New York City mayor, in the November general election.

Under state law, anyone who wishes to vote in the primary must be registered with a political party to cast a ballot.

Here’s a breakdown of key dates and deadlines to know before primary day and Election Day.

Voter registration for primary

To vote in the primary, registration applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, May 28, and received by your board of elections no later than Wednesday, June 2.

You can register in person at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act through Friday, May 28.

Anyone who wished to change their party affiliation had to do so before Feb. 16, 2021.

Early voting for primary

In-person early voting for the primary will begin on Saturday, June 12 and run through June 20.

Primary day

Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, June 22.

Voter registration for general election

To vote in the general election, registration applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, Oct. 8, and received by your board of elections no later than Wednesday, Oct. 13.

You can register in person at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act through Friday, Oct. 8.

If you recently moved or plan to before Election Day, change of address notices must be received by your new local board of elections office by Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Early voting for general election

In-person early voting for the general election will begin on Saturday, Oct. 23 and run through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Election Day

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Absentee ballot or vote-by-mail information

Primary:

Applications to vote by mail instead of in person must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 15. You can apply for an absentee ballot in-person through Monday, June 21.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 22 and received by the local board of elections by Tuesday, June 29. A completed absentee ballot can be delivered in-person to your local board of elections by someone other than the voter through Tuesday, June 22.

General election:

Applications to vote by mail instead of in person must be postmarked or submitted online by Tuesday, Oct. 26. You can apply for an absentee ballot in-person through Monday, Nov. 1.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 2 and received by the local board of elections by Tuesday, Nov. 9. Military voter ballots must be received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 16. A completed absentee ballot can be delivered in-person to your local board of elections through Tuesday, Nov. 2.