NEW YORK — After Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Dianne Morales backed out of our PIX11 Mayoral Forum at the last minute, she spoke with Dan Mannarino Friday amid ongoing turmoil within her campaign.

Calls to suspend her campaign

On Thursday evening, Farudh Emiel, the senior Queens borough organizer for the campaign, called on Morales to suspend her candidacy.

Morales said she has no plans to end her bid for mayor.

“I am absolutely not suspending this campaign.” Morales said. “New Yorkers have lost so much already over the course of the last year. My name is on the ballot. New Yorkers have the right to choose and to decide, and that is what I’m going to give them.”

Staff firings amid unionization attempts

After multiple campaign staffers were fired or left the campaign in recent weeks, Morales shared her take on the apparent chaos within her campaign.

Morales explained again that she let go of two staff members after one was accused of racist acts toward other campaign workers and another was accused of sexually harassing multiple female staff members.

“I intervened immediately and took action, and removed two of the staff that were in question,” she said.

On Thursday, some Morales staff members claimed campaign leaders were terminated for attempting to unionize.

“Absolutely not,” Morales said Friday, denying those accusations.

“The staff mentioned to me for the first time this past Monday that they wanted to unionize, and I immediately, without hesitation whatsoever, said, ‘Absolutely. I’m fully supportive of that,'” Morales said.

The mayoral candidate said that in the process of reexamining her campaign’s structure, the four additional staffers let go came up as “people that needed to be removed so that we could actually have the staffing structure that we need to move forward.”

Morales said all of her staff that remain and are interested in unionizing are free to do so.

“I’m 100% supportive of that and I’m looking forward to them coming to the table so that we can actually move forward on the campaign,” she said.