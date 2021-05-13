Debate night: NYC mayoral race heats up with 6 weeks to go before primary

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NEW YORK — The Democratic primary race that will likely decide the next mayor of New York City is getting serious.

With just under six weeks to go before the June 22 primary, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is clinging to front-runner status while City Comptroller Scott Stringer fights off a sexual misconduct allegation from a onetime campaign volunteer.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police officer, has seen his standing rise amid concern over a spike in shootings during the coronavirus pandemic — including gunfire that injured three bystanders in Times Square.

Adams, Stringer, Yang, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Dianne Morales and Maya Wiley participated in the first debate of the primary on Thursday night.

