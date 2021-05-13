Debate night: NYC mayoral race heats up with 6 weeks to go before primary

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

June Primary Resources

List of NYC mayoral candidates

PIX11 Vital Voters' Guide

Watch: Candidate forums

Ranked choice voting explained

Voters mark ballots

NYC comptroller's job explained

NYC comptroller Scott Stringer stands at a podium

NEW YORK — The Democratic primary race that will likely decide the next mayor of New York City is getting serious.

With just under six weeks to go before the June 22 primary, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is clinging to front-runner status while City Comptroller Scott Stringer fights off a sexual misconduct allegation from a onetime campaign volunteer.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police officer, has seen his standing rise amid concern over a spike in shootings during the coronavirus pandemic — including gunfire that injured three bystanders in Times Square.

Adams, Stringer, Yang, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Dianne Morales and Maya Wiley participated in the first debate of the primary on Thursday night.

PIX11 contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa talks NYC shootings, refunding police, education

Yang deals with controversy over tweet as rest of mayoral field tries to stand out

Mayoral candidates talk city apps

NYC election officials confirm early voting locations

Progressive candidates talk crime

NYC mayoral candidates diverge on NYPD defundng after Times Square shooting

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter