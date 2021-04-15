Candidates head to Brooklyn as Yang, Adams face scrutiny over viral videos

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Mayoral candidates Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Shaun Donovan and Eric Adams all spent at least part of their day campaigning in Brooklyn Thursday.

In 2013, Bill de Blasio carried the borough in the Democratic primary more than any of the others in the city on his way to becoming a two-term mayor.

“I will be spending a lot of time here in Brooklyn in part because of the reaction that our campaign is getting here,” said Yang.

Wiley said it was a little more personal.

“I live in Brooklyn, I had my children in Brooklyn, they went to public school in Brooklyn. This is my borough,” she said. “Brooklyn is important to the city in this race and it is wide open.”

Donovan stood near Grand Army Plaza with a plan to boost confidence in the subway system.

“As mayor, not only will I ride the subway every single day, I will look to the MTA as a partner, not an adversary,” Donovan said.

PIX11 News was with Wiley as she went on a walking tour of schools in Bed-Stuy. She believes safer communities lead to better schools.

“You bring violence down and you send graduation rates up, because trauma interferes with learning,” Wiley said.

There was a new controversy on Thursday, as there seems to be every day in this race.

While Yang was in downtown Brooklyn with a proposal to reduce illegal parking, he was called to answer about a video that surfaced on social media. A man asks Yang several questions, including whether he chokes women. Yang laughs while walking away.

Yang responded to the video Thursday, saying he was just stunned.

“You’re in a posture where you’re trying to be friendly to someone and then you’re shocked and surprised when all of a sudden it goes in that direction,” he said. “I reacted to any interaction as quickly as possible.”

Wiley, Comptroller and candidate Scott Stringer and several local lawmakers have condemned his behavior in the video.

Yang’s not the only candidate facing a social media controversy. A 2011 video has resurfaced where then-Brooklyn Borough President Adams shows parents how to search their homes for any illegal items their children might bring in.

here's nyc mayor candidate eric adams teaching you how to search your own home for contraband. and no, this music was legit already there. i didn't alter *anything* in these excerpts lolol pic.twitter.com/EjNbzcbtNr — robot cop dog needs a bath! (@soulkhan) April 14, 2021

The Adams campaign did not respond to requests for comment.