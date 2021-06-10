Breaking down ‘Maya-mentum’ and Adams’ front-runner status after latest PIX11 poll

NEW YORK — The latest PIX 11/NewsNation/Emerson College poll shows former counsel to Mayor de Blasio Maya Wiley surging and Eric Adams at the front of the field.

The poll, which puts Wiley at 17% prompted a tweet touting “Maya-mentum” from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed her over the weekend.

However, the poll also showed Wiley has work to do to lock up that progressive support. She is doing better than most, but still only getting 27% of Latino voters surveyed and 23% of younger voters.

Wiley is the top second choice for many at the moment. As such, we asked Wiley if she would be calling for fellow progressives Scott Stringer and Dianne Morales to drop out of the race. She tactfully side-stepped the question, reiterating her concerns about two decades old allegations of sexual harassment against Stringer, and saying that she respects Morales.

Morales has had staff defect to Wiley due to recent turmoil.

Meanwhile, Adams is getting 23% in the latest poll. He is embroiled in a controversy about where he truly lives, but seems to have more consolidated his support.

The poll found he has 44% support from African American voters and 40% of voters over the age of 65. The former cop is also viewed by 40% of city voters as the best person to combat crime, which is by far the number on issue identified by New Yorkers at the moment.

