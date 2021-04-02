Andrew Yang hospitalized with kidney stone; campaign events canceled

Andrew Yang crosses the street Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in the Brownsville neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang canceled his public events Friday after being hospitalized for a kidney stone, his campaign said. 

Yang was experiencing abdominal pain in the morning and went to the emergency room, according to the campaign. 

He was diagnosed with what appeared to be a kidney stone.

The mayoral candidate remains at the hospital with his wife, his campaign office said.

All Yang’s public events for the day have been canceled, but he expects to get return to the campaign trail in the coming days. 

Yang, who campaigned unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is one of more than two dozen candidates who have filed papers to run in the June 22 Democratic primary to succeed the city’s term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio.

NYC’s race for mayor: A list of everyone running for New York City mayor in 2021

In February, Yang tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined for about two weeks.

