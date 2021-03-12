Adams, Yang, Wiley campaign as mayoral primary nears

Eric Adams stood with pride Thursday as he was endorsed for mayor by one of the city’s most powerful unions. 32BJ represents thousands of service workers across the five boroughs.

“When I see a 32BJ member cleaning office buildings, I stop and say hello and go outside and buy a cup of coffee for him or her because I remember my mother cleaning office buildings and they would walk by her,” Adams said as he accepted the union’s support.

In this week’s Emerson College/PIX11/NewsNation poll, 19% of New Yorkers said Eric Adams was their first choice for Mayor.

Adams savored the momentum Thursday while taking a swipe at some of his fellow candidates, like Andrew Yang.

“You can’t be the leader of the city and when coronavirus hits the city you become the New York Ted Cruz and flee this city and not stand with the essential workers,” he said.

Adams still trails behind frontrunner Yang.

Thursday, Yang was in Dumbo, Brooklyn where he and Maya Wiley were both endorsed by the Freelancer’s Union.

“The fact is this is a ranked choice voting election and I think other groups should follow their lead,” Yang said.

The Freelancer’s Union said Yang and Wiley both had strong support from their members.

Yang said during the press conference he would create a freelance hub in every borough and establish a portable benefits fund “that helps give freelancers some of the benefits that right now we rely on large companies to provide.”