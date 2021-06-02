92Y CEO talks NYC mayoral candidate forum, Race to City Hall series

NEW YORK — As New York City residents consider who should be the next mayor, comptroller and more, the 92nd Street Y aims to make those decisions a little easier by hosting candidate forums as part of its Race to City Hall series.

The Manhattan borough president forum will take place virtually on Thursday at 7 p.m. The mayoral candidate forum will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. and will feature both virtual and in-person audiences.

92Y CEO Seth Pinsky joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the forums.

The forums will be co-hosted by City & State NY. City & State NY’s Ben Adler, Jeff Coltin and PIX11’s Ayana Harry will moderate the mayoral candidates forum. City & State NY’s Jeff Coltin and PIX11’s Ayana Harry will also moderate the NYC comptroller forum. 



