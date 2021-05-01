5 more NY politicians rescind Stringer endorsement after bullying allegation surfaces

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer formally announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, that he is running for mayor in the 2021 election.

NEW YORK — The list of politicians to pull their endorsements from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s mayoral campaign grew longer Saturday evening after a New York City councilmember accused Stringer of threats.

U.S. Rep. Antonio Espillat, City Councilmembers Mark Levine and Diane Ayala, State Sen. Jose Serrano and Assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa all announced they were backing out of their endorsement of Stringer, who faces as accusation of sexual abuse from a former intern.

New York’s Working Families Party, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, State Sens. Alessandra Biaggi, Julia Salazar and Assemblymembers Yuh-Line Niou and Catalina Cruz announced they would rescind their endorsement Friday night.

Saturday brought new accusations of bullying against Stringer by Councilmember and candidate for Manhattan Borough President Ben Kallos, who tweeted a thread detailing Stringer’s actions toward him.

Watching Scott Stringer attack Jean Kim, with so many brave people coming forward to share their own stories of being bullied, I believe them, because it happened to me too. — Ben Kallos (@kallos) May 1, 2021

In 2017, Kallos claimed Stringer told him to stop trying to pass campaign finance reform if he wanted his support. Kallos claimed it would’ve kept wealthy developers from donating large sums of money to candidates and that Stringer relied on that money. Kallos said Stringer threatened him and says other local politicians have told him likewise.

“Scott Stringer should not be Mayor, let alone Comptroller,” Kallos concluded. “The last thing New York City needs is our own Cuomo.”

PIX11 News has reached out to Stringer’s campaign for comment.

Jean Kim said she was an unpaid intern on Stringer’s campaign for public advocate in 2001 when the then-New York assemblyman “inappropriately and relentlessly” pursued a sexual relationship with her. She accused Stringer of sexually harassing her and groping her on multiple occasions.

In one instance, Kim said Stringer demanded to know why she wouldn’t have sex with him. She said his behavior made her so uncomfortable, she ultimately moved across town and left the community she had found in the Democratic club where she was first introduced to Stringer.

“I have tried my best to put this chapter of my life behind me, to forget about it all and move forward with my life, but I’m coming forward now because being forced to see him in my living room TV every day pretending to be a champion for women’s rights just sickens me when I know the truth,” Kim said.

She said she hadn’t come forward before out of fear of retaliation and concern Stringer would destroy her career in politics.

Kim came forward because of his campaign; she said she didn’t want to see him elected as mayor.

Stringer admitted to a months-long consensual relationship with Jean Kim, who the mayoral candidate said was a volunteer for his public advocate campaign, and added they were friends.

“I categorically deny that in any way I did anything without her consent. We were friends for a very long time, it turned into something more for a brief time,” Stringer told PIX11 News. “It was just totally consensual.”

“I do respect Jean’s right to come forward and say what’s on her mind,” Stringer said, “But I’m also here to absolutely refute” the claims against him.

Kim said “there was never a romantic relationship” between her and Stringer, however the comptroller claimed “there was a relationship.”

“It was a friendship that turned into something more,”he said. “It was nothing that wasn’t consensual.”

Stringer said the pair had an “amicable” relationship for years until 2013, when she approached him for a job.

After she didn’t get the job, she went to his rival campaign, according to Stringer.

Stringer had previously called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the face of a multitude of sexual harassment allegations against him. He said his situation is different.

Comptroller Stringer, anticipating allies would rescind their endorsement, put out a statement Friday.

“I understand that this is a difficult moment for my supporters, and I know that some of them will feel compelled to withdraw their endorsement of my candidacy,” he said. “This campaign was always going to be about the people. I’ve received a lot of support on campaign stops over the last two days, and I’m going to be campaigning in every neighborhood, in every borough for the next two months.”

PIX11 News’ Katie Corrado, Lauren Cook, Aliza Chasan, Dan Mannarino and Kristine Garcia all contributed to this story.