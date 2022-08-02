NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the dozens of plaintiffs suing New York City and State for the removal of outdoor dining sheds joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to describe how the structures have reduced quality of life in his Brooklyn neighborhood.

“The noise,” said Robert Camacho, chairperson of Community Board 4 in Bushwick, when asked the worst thing about living near the sheds. “The people don’t leave [even at] 3, 4:00 in the morning.”

Camacho is among the 35 plaintiffs who have jointly filed a suit seeking the removal of the sheds, which became a staple of city life when indoor dining was restricted during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

