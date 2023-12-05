NEW YORK (PIX11) – Winter in New York City is just around the corner. While mild temperatures and rain linger over the concrete jungle, New Yorkers may not see much of a change in weather patterns this upcoming winter.

El Niño, the weather pattern that brings in warm temperatures from the southern part of the U.S., is expected in the Northeast this season.

New York City is predicted to receive 18-26 inches of snow, which is below the average of 30 inches it usually gets, according to AccuWeather.

Although temperatures don’t usually drop until late December, New York City is still nowhere near the coldest temperatures on record.

These are the coldest temperatures recorded in Central Park:

DATE TEMPERATURE Feb. 9, 1934 -15 F Dec. 30, 1917 -13 F Feb. 15, 1943 -8 -F Feb. 8, 1917 -7 F Dec. 29, 1917 -6 F

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.