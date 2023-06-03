NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD and mayor’s office expect Pride Month to be the busiest since before the pandemic. As such, they laid out their plan to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community at a briefing Friday and shared some practical tips for those looking to enjoy the festivities.

There is a heightened sense of wanting to show up and show out this year with some of the pressure and legislative action targeting the community.

“Make the public realize, especially the people fighting against our community the last couple of years, that we are not going anywhere, we are part of this nation, and we deserve equal representation,” said Steven Love Menendez who helped organize a Pride flag display at Christopher Park across from the historic Stonewall Inn.

The display has grown to include progress pride flags, and the transgender flag, a step taken amidst mounting efforts to crack down on transgender rights, and ban drag shows across the country.

During a briefing Friday, Hassan Naveed, who heads the Mayor’s Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, gave practical tips for those looking to enjoy the festivities. They include making a safety plan, traveling in groups, protecting your personal information, and more.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks pledged police would work with the LGBTQ+ community to make all pride events safe, and stressed hate would not be tolerated.

“Whether you are part of that community or not, when someone attacks that community you attack society,” Banks said. “Evil cannot win if good does not stand together. So this is a call to action, not just for the LGBTQ community, but for everyday New Yorkers we have to stand together and we have to support each other.”

In another form of outreach, the NYPD is pledging to take a fresh look at cold case homicides within the LGBTQ+ community, which have historically not always been given the same priority.

Those interested in inquiring about a case of a family member or loved one should reach out to the NYPD.