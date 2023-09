QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation has a shortage of tree climbers and pruners, and a new program hopes to increase interest in the career.

These are arborists who clean up trees in every borough to ensure the safety of the public or prepare before a hurricane.

New funding has created an interest in the job, and now 18 people are being trained to become pruners.

