MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s common to find Calvin Lee in the streets of New York City crocheting. He said it’s rare that you’ll find him without his yarn and latch hook. Crocheting has been a part of his life since he was in the sixth grade.

“Back in sixth grade I was walking past my social studies teacher’s class and she was on her lunch break. I saw her crocheting and I was just hypnotized when I saw her and I kept begging her to teach me and she eventually did,” said Lee.

Recently, the 24-year-old Lee set a goal to crochet 100 hats for the homeless and raise awareness about their need living on the streets. He crocheted them with extra layers to help keep them warm.

“There are 140 rows. They are double layered to keep their head warm. There’s also an extra-large brim so they can cover their eyes when they sleep,” said Lee.

Lee spent weeks making the hats before walking from Times Square all the way down to Union Square passing them out.

“One guy was really, really happy. He kept screaming, ‘I love you, I love you,’ until I was down the block. He kept screaming it and it really made my day,” said Lee.

Lee shared his love for crocheting and handing the hats out to the homeless on TikTok, and his videos went viral.

“One of my followers was so supportive that he sent me a knitting machine and that’s what I’ve used to make all those hats,” said Lee.

Lee has received more than 4.2 million likes on TikTok. He said appreciates the support but hopes someone will be inspired to give to those in need.

“Maybe if we all helped out the homeless more, there wouldn’t be so much hate in the world,” said Lee.