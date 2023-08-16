NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is the best place to thrift shop, according to a new study released by Lawn Love.

“We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories,” the company said. “We looked at access to thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets, and specialty reuse stores like Goodwill boutiques and Habitat for Humanity ReStores.”

The list was compiled by assigning value to five categories: general access, clothing, antique access, furniture, and local interest. The categories were then assigned a numerical value and cities with the most points made the top 10 list.

The top 10 best cities to thrift shop are:

New York Los Angeles Houston San Antonio Chicago Dallas San Diego Portland Jacksonville Austin

Lawn Love is a company that aims to ease the process of finding, booking, and paying a landscaping or lawncare provider. They also write best of listicles since they aggregate customer care based on online ratings nearby.

More on their methodology can be found here.