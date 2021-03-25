New York cable, satellite TV subscribers receive $76M in rebates after charged for live sports programming

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Cable and satellite television subscribers across the state are receiving rebates after being charged for live sports programming during the peak of the pandemic.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that nearly four million New Yorkers who subscribed to cable and satellite television have received approximately $76 million in rebates. The customers were charged for live sports programming in 2020 after sporting events were cancelled due to COVID-19.

“After a year where so many have suffered the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19, my office is proud to announce approximately $76 million that has been delivered directly to New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James. “No one should be forced to pay for something they aren’t receiving, especially during a pandemic that has impacted the finances of millions across our state.”

According to the Office of the Attorney General, in April of 2020, James sent letters to seven major cable and satellite television providers in New York.

After discussions, Altice USA, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RCN Corporation, and Verizon Communications confirmed that they would provide rebates to customers.

James confirmed that the approximately $76 million in relief has already been delivered to consumers in the form of refunds, rebates, and credits. An additional “tens of millions of dollars” is expected for New York consumers in 2021.

This matter was handled by Special Counsel for Economic Justice Steven Glassman, under the supervision of Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D’Angelo and First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.