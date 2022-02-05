New York bus driver accused of inappropriately touching students

Douglas Webb (New York State Police)

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A bus driver in New York was charged in connection with incidents with three minors.

On Thursday, New York State Police arrested 61-year-old Douglas C. Webb of Sherburne, New York. He is a school bus driver at the Sherburne-Earlville School District.

According to State Police, an investigation revealed that Webb inappropriately touched three students who were 14, 15 and 16 years old.

Subsequently, Webb was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of child — misdemeanor charges.

Webb was arraigned before a judge and released on his own recognizance. State Police confirmed that victims were issued stay-away orders of protection.     

