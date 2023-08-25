People makes their way over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City . (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York accent is annoying – but not the most annoying, according to one survey by Highland Titles.

The most annoying accent is the Boston accent, according to the survey.

Highland Titles asked 1,000 Americans about their perceptions of different accents. The survey also includes rankings for the funniest, most intelligent, and most attractive accents.

Most annoying accents:

Boston New York Mid-Atlantic

Funniest accents:

Candian Scottish Australian

Most intelligent accents:

London German Brummie (belonging to or coming from Birmingham in England)

Most attractive accents:

Australian Scottish London Irish French Italian Welsh Brummie

Highland Titles is a company that allows people to purchase land in Scotland as a “souvenir’ plot.” This means that people own the land in law but are not entitled to it. This is how many people become a Laird, Lord, or Lady of Glencoe.

