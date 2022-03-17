THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Riders don’t appreciate long waits for the train and the bus, but, unfortunately, the pandemic has cut into the MTA’s service.

Sometimes, crews aren’t available and the commute slows down. The agency added hundreds to its forces Thursday after increasing training efforts — it was graduation day for 90 bus operators at the Zerega Training Center in Castle Hill in the Bronx.

Zulma Maldonado received her route assignments and will be working from the LaGuardia Depot in East Elmhurst, Queens.

COVID impacted many things, including her job in the hospitality industry. One day, she saw an MTA job posting on the bus. Her class has completed six weeks of training, safety courses and road tests.

“You do have to have eyes in the back of your head and anticipate the moves, the bike, the light,” she said.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said the agency is adding to the work force after a pandemic-related hiring freeze. The new employees join 545 bus operators, 425 train operators and 341 conductors who recently completed training

“We are much closer to a full workforce, much closer to being able to cover every run every day,” he said.

The hiring freeze was lifted in March of last year. It depleted the ranks of bus operators and the agency said many veteran workers also retired or changed jobs.