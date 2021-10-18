New senior affordable housing complex in the Bronx features greenhouse, vegetable garden

News

Bronx affordable housing complex

Bronx affordable housing complex opens on Oct. 18, 2021. (Credit: PIX11)

BELMONT, N.Y. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday celebrated the completion of a new affordable housing complex for older New Yorkers in the Bronx.

The Arthur Avenue Apartments on East 179th Street in Belmont has over 170 units available for low-income and formerly homeless people ages 62 and older.

It also offers on-site social services and physician services as well as a greenhouse with a teaching kitchen and a working vegetable garden.

The $91 million project was the recipient of capital funding through the National Housing Trust Fund.

