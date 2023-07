NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Westchester County grocery store is open again after protestors blocked the entrance for days. The store became the site of demonstrations after a New Rochelle man, Jarrell Garris, was fatally shot by police.

At the time of the shooting, officers responded to a theft report from the grocery store.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry spoke with the store’s owner today, with the family of Garris, as they attended a vigil in his honor.