New ranking: These are the best U.S. cities to live in

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lake Woodlands Waterway at The Woodlands, Texas, USA. August 2020

The Boardwalk water feature along The Woodlands Waterway. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The best U.S. city to live in can be found in Texas, according to a new ranking released by Niche, a company that analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods.

The Woodlands, Texas snagged the top spot on the list, scoring well in public schools, housing, family life and diversity.

The master-planned community is located outside Houston and is known for its wooded forests and family-friendly cultural offerings.

The Woodlands was followed by Arlington, Virginia; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.

Niche ranks cities on its Best Places to Live list by assessing several key factors, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

You can find the full methodology here.

The top 10 best places to live, according to Niche, are as follows:

  1. The Woodlands, Texas
  2. Arlington, Virginia
  3. Naperville, Illinois
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  6. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  7. Plano, Texas
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Berkeley, California
  10. Bellevue, Washington

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

@PIX11News on Twitter