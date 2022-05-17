A student at Dillard University received her diploma in a New Orleans hospital room on Sunday, May 15, one day after she missed the official graduation ceremony because she was giving birth.

Jada Sayles was admitted to the hospital at 4:30 am on Saturday, the same day as her graduation from Dillard University. The university’s outgoing president, Dr Walter M. Kimbrough, said he was in contact with Sayles, and decided to bring the graduation ceremony to her on Sunday.

Kimbrough later shared footage of the ceremony, which was captured by his wife, Adria Kimbrough, Esq.

“This really was a very sweet moment. I’ll never forget it,” Kimbrough wrote on Twitter.

Sayles tweeted her gratitude to the university.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby. My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me.”