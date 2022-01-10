New Mexico teen accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster

This undated photo provided by the Hobbs Police Department shows Alexis Avila, an 18-year-old Hobbs woman facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. (Hobbs Police Department via AP)

HOBBS, N.M. — An 18-year-old New Mexico teen is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster.

Authorities said during a news conference Monday that four people who were looking through a dumpster heard the baby cry and found it inside a trash bag, wrapped in a dirty towel in Hobbs, near the Texas border. The baby is in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Police say investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Alexis Avila, of Hobbs.

She told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant and panicked when she gave birth.

