NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new interactive map highlights the most notable people to hail from cities and nations around the globe, from Afghanistan to Zanzibar.

“Did you know Freddie Mercury was born in Zanzibar and Barack Obama in Honolulu?” asked creator Topi Tjukanov in a tweet showing off his star-studded Mapbox creation. “Who is the most famous person from your home town [sic]?”

The map allows users to circle the globe and zoom in all the way to street level to see the biggest stars to call each corner of the earth home.

For example, a look at the five boroughs highlights some of New York’s Very Own, including former president and Queens native Donald Trump, Staten Island songstress Christina Aguilera, Bronx-born Jennifer Lopez, comedian and actor Larry David of Brooklyn, and hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, who, despite his association with West Coast rap, hailed from Upper Manhattan.