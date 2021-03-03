New lawyers for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic to ask for new trial

News

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Maldonado-Passage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Exotic, of “Tiger King,” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

NYC looks to improve high-speed internet access and affordability

Lawmakers agree on stimulus limits

Yankees manager Aaron boon receives pacemaker, takes leave of absence

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Cuomo says he won't resign in the wake of scandals

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Chill returns after a stunning Wednesday

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community

@PIX11News on Twitter