FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — At Monmouth County Sheriff youth week, teens like Jenna Castle are getting a glimpse of what life behind the badge is like.

“My brother’s in the military, my dad’s law enforcement,” said Castle, a student at Old Bridge High School. “Everything that we’ve learned here is just copy-paste of what they’ve said.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this fun, but I’m having a great time,” said Castle, 16. “I’ve been coming here every day with a smile on my face.”

With police recruitment down nationwide, youth outreach is more critical than ever.

“We need young adults and young adult leaders to come aboard and seek a career in law and public safety. That’s really what it’s about,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden.

As Golen puts it, this isn’t your average summer camp, and this isn’t your average training facility. Inside the facility’s halls in Freehold, New Jersey’s cops get to step into a situation simulator. This week, the teens get to experience it, too, and in the process, give us a rare look inside the cutting-edge virtual reality training utilized by agencies all over the garden state.

“We have the only dedicated building to simulation and de-escalation and virtual crisis training,” said Golden.

The computer is pre-loaded with all sorts of scenarios, from subjects that are combative to those in crisis.

“It gives you real-life scenarios on if the cops were to go somewhere to help out with the situation,” said Katherine Rizzo, a 13-year-old student at Colts Neck High School. “It gives you all different perspectives on the situation and how to handle it.”

“It gives you situational leadership and how to respond to different things getting thrown at you and how to be aware of your surroundings,” said 16-year-old Jake Dembowski, a student at Middletown High School South who hopes to go to West Point and possibly go into law enforcement after serving.

“I definitely think programs like this are available and they open your eyes to many aspects of law enforcement or any other field you want to get involved in,” said Dembowski. “It’s a great opportunity to learn more and help pave the way for the future.”