

TENAFLY, N.J. (PIX11) — An investigation revealed that two New Jersey teachers used the internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children.

Rochelle Park parents and residents reacted Thursday to the news. The teachers are a father and son pair of teachers at Midland School No. 1, the only public k-8 school in this small district.

Both face a charge of 2nd-degree possession of child pornography.

“My daughter is 12, my son is 8. I am horrified about it,” said Jane.

65-year-old Jeffrey Grossman is a staff teacher. His 24-year-old son Steven Grossman is a substitute teacher.

Bergen County prosecutors say both men, who live not far away in Tenafly, viewed or downloaded more than 1,000 digital files depicting nude and or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children.

Both Grossmans’ have since been released from custody and granted home confinement until their trial. This was against the wishes of the Bergen County prosecutor’s office, which was not available to comment on this story.

PIX11 News was able to speak with the elder Grossman’s wife on the phone Thursday.

“It is a very difficult time for our family. Please understand we are trying to manage as best we can. I am happy to say I love my husband, I love my son, and we are going to support one another.”

But other residents were still in shock.

“My fiancé is from this area; her whole family is from this area. For them it really hit hard,” said John.

Rochelle Park school officials recently sent a letter to parents, which reads, in part, “The board has immediately suspended both employees and directed them that they are prohibited from coming to the school for any reason and are prohibited from contacting any student or staff.”

Jeffrey Grossman is not just an educator of young children. He is also the president of the borough council in Tenafly.

“I was shocked to learn of the arrest of our borough council president,” Tenafly mayor Mark Zinna said. “I think it is in the best interest of the borough that Mr. Grossman step down in order for the people’s business to continue uninterrupted, and without distraction.”

We were able to get some more specific information from prosecutors about what their search warrant turned up on the elder Grossman’s devices. Prosecutors say they found more than 17,000 photos and videos of child pornography on his devices.