NEW YORK (PIX11)– Parts of New York and New Jersey are seeing multiple alerts from the National Weather Service.

At around 3:45 a flood watch was issued for New Jersey in the following counties of Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; and Western Monmouth.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has also been set for Coastal Ocean; Ocean Coastal Flood Advisories are issued when flooding is not expected to be life-threatening.

But parts of New Jersey are already affected by rainwater causing flooding and will be under a flood watch until 11 pm.

Parts of Queens and Long Island also expect minor coastal flooding, with a coastal flood alert set into place until Sunday night. Southern Queens, Far Rock Away, Southern Nassau, and Southwest Suffolk are all under that alert.