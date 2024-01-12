LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents are still grappling with the aftermath of heavy rainfall three days after Tuesday’s storm.

With more rain expected Friday night some residents in Little Falls, who have dealt with back-to-back incidences of flooding in their homes, are concerned that the downpour will only make matters worse.

Nart Bachkhaz is a Little Falls resident who said he’s drained both physically and emotionally after having to deal with his basement being inundated with water just three weeks after another storm caused water to wreak havoc in his home.

“I almost have a heart attack,” said Bachkhaz. “I’m very frustrated. I don’t know what to do. I have too many things, too many problems in the same time.”

The water from Tuesday’s storm was still standing in his basement when he spoke to PIX11’s Zhane Caldwell Friday night. He said the last storm destroyed his washer and dryer. He has now purchased new appliances that he had to bring upstairs to protect them from the flood.

“It’s just unimaginable,” Bachkhaz said. “It’s things that you never expect and all of a sudden you have nowhere to go. You have nothing to do. You’re stuck and it’s very frustrating.”

Air 11 was over Little Falls, N.J. Friday morning surveying the areas of the township still impacted by the Passaic River’s overflow.

Similar images were seen in Paterson, and even in Wayne where we saw a car abandoned amid rainwater that poured into the road. Governor Phil Murphy toured impacted areas in the state Thursday saying $10 million in federal funding has been secured to help residents elevate their homes, in preparation for future storms.

“We’re going to turn over every stone we can whether it’s state money, county perhaps, and the biggest buck of the money in all this is going to be the feds,” Murphy said.

Bachkhaz said this is the third major flood he’s dealt with since he moved into the home 10 years ago. As he waits for emergency relief, he’s now concerned about the next heavy rainfall.

“There has to be a solution,” said Bachkhaz. “We are the best country in the world — the biggest. Why can’t they find a solution for this?”

While Bachkhaz said he did not want to leave his home, the Little Falls police department has set up a shelter at the Civic Center for any resident who needs it.