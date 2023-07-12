NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two suspects forced a woman into a minivan and made her withdraw money from her bank account in Newark, police said.

The incident took place on July 3, on the 100 block of Adams Street.

The two male suspects grabbed the victim by the arm and forced her into a blue Toyota Sienna, where they demanded money, police said. They also threatened the victim, according to authorities.

The kidnappers then drove the victim to a Santander Bank on Ferry Street and forced her to take out $9,000 from her bank account, police said.

After taking the money, the robbers then drove the victim to the 300 block of Ferry Street and let her out of the minivan, authorities said.



Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.orgNewark Police Division.