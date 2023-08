NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey has been ranked the worst state to drive in, a new study said.

Researchers with MoneyGeek took cost, congestion, safety, infrastructure, and weather all into consideration. They determined New Jersey has the worst congestion and second-worst infrastructure.

Its neighboring states all ranked poorly, with New York as the 16th worst place to drive.

Nebraska was named the best state to drive in, being the cheapest and one of the least congested.