What you need to know for the NJ primary

Voters across New Jersey can head to the polls Tuesday to select the Republican nominee for governor along with candidates for the state Legislature and other local elections.

The general election is on Nov. 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gov. Phil Murphy is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket. He faces Republican challenges from Brian Levine, Jack Ciattarelli, Hirsh Singh and Philip Rizzo.

More information on other races in the Garden State can be found here.

Find your polling location:

Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday for voting. Locations can be found here.

Check your registration:

Voters should make sure their registration status is up to date. They can check that here.

Track your ballot:

Voters can set up a My Voter Record account to track the progress of their ballot. Click here to set one up or to login to an existing account.