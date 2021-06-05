NJ Republicans wrestle with devotion to Trump in primary elections

New Jersey Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ candidates for governor Hirsh Singh, left, and Jack Ciattarelli

Hirsh Singh, left, and Jack Ciattarelli (Credit: Singh for NJ Governor and Ciattarelli for NJ Governor)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Republicans decide Tuesday if their standard bearer to take on Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will be a strong supporter of Donald Trump or a well-funded, establishment-backed candidate who hardly mentions the former president.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in primaries for governor and the state Legislature, which has every member of both houses up for election this year.

Murphy is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, but the GOP is sorting out how it will move forward in the post-Trump era in a four-way race.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states electing governors in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Gov. Murphy ends NJ’s COVID public health emergency after 15 months

Video released of controversial police encounter in Newark

Teachers, union officials slam Paterson schools over HVAC

NJ 5th grader's Hitler project sparks outrage, investigation

Newark Museum of Art bringing music and art together for special outdoor summer series

Several German Shepherds abandoned in NJ

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter