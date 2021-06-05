NJ Republicans wrestle with devotion to Trump in primary elections

Hirsh Singh, left, and Jack Ciattarelli (Credit: Singh for NJ Governor and Ciattarelli for NJ Governor)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Republicans decide Tuesday if their standard bearer to take on Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will be a strong supporter of Donald Trump or a well-funded, establishment-backed candidate who hardly mentions the former president.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in primaries for governor and the state Legislature, which has every member of both houses up for election this year.

Murphy is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, but the GOP is sorting out how it will move forward in the post-Trump era in a four-way race.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states electing governors in 2021.