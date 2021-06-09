NJ Governor’s race: Running unopposed, Murphy wins Democratic primary

FILE – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks to reporters after voting in Red Bank, N.J., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. New Jersey voters will decide Tuesday, June 8, 2021 who their candidates will be in the fall election for governor and in every seat in the Democrat-led state Legislature. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has won the Democratic primary, all but a formality since he ran unopposed.

Tuesday’s victory sets him up for a fall reelection campaign where his handling of COVID-19 and his first term will be front and center.

Murphy won his first ever election in 2017 becoming New Jersey’s 56th governor.

Who he’ll face has yet to be determined. Jack Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member and small business founder, has emerged as the Republican front-runner.

Also running are Hudson County pastor and former real estate developer Phil Rizzo, Atlantic County engineer Hirsh Singh and former Somerset County official Brian Levine.

“I’m honored and humbled that my fellow Democrats have once again put their faith in me to serve as their nominee for Governor of New Jersey. Together, through a broad coalition of New Jerseyans from all backgrounds, we showed unity and strength in our shared goal of moving New Jersey forward,” Gov. Murphy said in a statement. “Over the last three-plus years, we’ve made tremendous progress to build a stronger, fairer, and more resilient state not just for today, but for generations to come.”